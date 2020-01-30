TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.
The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. They said that’s the amount that insurance carriers for it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide abused athletes to end legal proceedings.
The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable” and “unconscionable.”
This comes just weeks after prosecutors dropped a sexual assault charge against former trainer, Debra Van Horn, who worked alongside Nassar at the famed Karolyi gymnastics ranch in Texas.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)