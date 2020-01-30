WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A vigil is set for 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the WHS IMPAC Center in memory of the Wylie High School football player who never woke up Wednesday morning.
Azaan Abdellatif, a cornerback on the Wylie Pirates, was recently named to the 2019 All-District.
It’s not yet clear how the senior honor student passed away.
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.
On Wednesday, fellow classmates talked about the shocking loss.
“Everyone knew him,” said classmate Jackson Reffitt. “The cafeteria today had 3,000 kids in there. It was dead silent. It was so quiet. It was so weird. The hallways. You could hear people crying in different rooms.”
“A lot of people left. My history class was completely gone,” said classmate Avery Bailey.
Malik Ford was one of Abdellatif’s teammates.
“I was on offense and he was on defense. And there were so many times, I felt like nobody could stop me. And every time I lined up against him, he stopped me. It made me feel like if he can still fight, I can fight,” said Ford. “I used to struggle in the classroom and he was very smart. And he helped me get my grades up.”