Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested two young men for aggravated robbery at a Sonic Drive-In in the 1800 block of Military Parkway on Tuesday morning.
Police charged Kendell Marine, 17 and Kenneth Marine, 19, both of Dallas, with aggravated robbery.
Both of their bonds are set at $100,000.
Police said both men were armed when after ordering food, they accosted a Sonic employee outside the drive-in, ordered the employee back inside and then robbed the restaurant.
The Mesquite Police Department thanked the public for help in identifying the wanted pair.