COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Prosecutors in Collin County called him a “gun slinging” habitual offender and a jury agreed, now Christopher Crawford has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The 42-year-old was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The case centered around a November 2018 incident when McKinney police were called to a home concerning a carjacking. According to the district attorney’s office, the victim said a man with a gun had stolen his truck.
Officers spotted the vehicle nearby but the driver refused to pull over. During a high-speed chase from McKinney into the town of Melissa officers saw the driver, later identified as Crawford, throw something from the window that sent off sparks as it hit the ground.
The chase ended when officers rammed the stolen truck and it crashed into a tree.
While taking him into custody officers found Crawford had two speed loaders for a revolver, both loaded with bullets. When investigators went back to where they believed he had thrown an object from the truck window, along Highway 5, they found a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver.
During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors told juror’s about Crawford’s prior criminal history — that included convictions for robbery, assault, family violence, terroristic threat, and drug possession.