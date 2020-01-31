DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is dead after he led Dallas police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash in Cedar Hill early Friday morning, according to officials.
The pursuit ended when the suspect lost control of the car and crashed around 3 a.m. near Duncanville Road and Rayburn Drive in Cedar Hill.
According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner, the driver, and lone occupant of the car, was declared deceased at the scene.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a Dallas police officer was attempting to stop the suspect’s car after it was involved in a hit and run accident on Hwy 67 in Dallas.
But the suspect vehicle fled and officers pursued the vehicle.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Cedar Hill Police Department is investigating the crash and working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner to identity the driver.
A utility pole was damaged at the crash scene, which caused a temporary power outage in the area. Until the utility pole is safely removed, a section of Duncanville Rd. will remain closed from Rayburn to Lakeview Dr. Please find alternate routes until the roadway re-opens.