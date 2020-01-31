Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Downtown Dallas is lit in purple and gold Friday night as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their first game since the death of former player Kobe Bryant.
Dallas is paying respects to Bryant five days after he and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41.
The building lit in honor of the NBA legend include the Bank of America building and the Omni Hotel.
The Lakers will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m.