NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI is seeking to identify victims who were persuaded or coerced into a sexual act by a member of the clergy in the North Texas region between 1985 and the present.
The FBI Dallas Field Office issued a release, that doesn’t name any priests, to encourage victims to call their tip line (1-800-CALL-FB) or visit their web page to report abuse. The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance services, and resources.
This investigation is not focused on a specific religion or church. The FBI’s focus is on identifying and supporting victims who suffered abuse by a clergy member of any church or religious denomination in the North Texas area.
If you are not a victim but have information to share related to this investigation, you may also call the tip line or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.