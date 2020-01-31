LIVE COVERAGESenate Votes Not To Hear Witnesses In Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a house in Dallas Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 1500 block of South Ewing around 2:00 p.m.

Car crashes into house on S. Ewing in Dallas. (Chopper 11)

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the driver of the car was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The power and gas has been shut off at the residence to remove the vehicle from the house.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

Several lanes of traffic at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Korgan Street has been shut down due to this accident.

More to come.

