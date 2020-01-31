DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas has a new college sports team as the UNT Dallas Trailblazers were introduced Thursday, giving the public university its first athletics program.
The University of North Texas at Dallas is located in the southern area of the city and previously didn’t participate in intercollegiate athletics.
This changed Thursday after the university said it will now have men’s and women’s basketball, cross country and track teams starting in Fall 2020.
According to the school, it was made possible after students passed a $7-per-credit-hour athletics fee that will help fund the athletics program.
“This is a momentous day for UNT Dallas as we take another significant step toward becoming an all-encompassing university in the heart of southern Dallas,” UNT Dallas President Bob Mong said in a press release. “Athletics will enhance the student and alumni experience, increase our visibility and bring awareness of the university’s mission to make college accessible and affordable for all.”
The school said more sports like men’s and women’s soccer will be added to its program in the coming years.