NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A pair of North Texas zoos are ready to aid in rehabbing marsupials overseas following the raging wildfires in Australia.

Director for the Frank Buck Zoo in Gainesville, Susan Kleven, was tapped to head to Australia to help much of the wildlife that’s been displaced due to the fires.

“There’s just a massive amount of animals that are coming into care it’s unprecedented, and trying to have a place to safely care for these animals until they are released is a real challenge,” Kleven said. “I have a very particular set of skills in raising macro pods which are wallabies and kangaroos, but also other marsupials as well.”

She said the needs in Australia are changing daily as it pertains to rescuing animals and overall conservation efforts.

“It really hit me seeing all the devastation and so forth,” Kleven said.

And while she is preparing to head across the globe to help this weekend, the Fort Worth Zoo is also stepping up to offer equipment and tools to send with her.

Avery Elander gave CBS 11 a peak at some of the gear the nationally acclaimed zoo is donating; including wildlife cameras, multi-tools and satellite communications devices among other things.

Elander said it’s a simple way to be involved in a global mission to help.

“It’s linking Texas zoos together to kind of increase the efforts,” she said.

Kleven and her supplies leave for Australia Sunday.