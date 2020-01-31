PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County man was charged Friday with sexual assault of a child of whom he sexually abused for five years.
Brandon Lee Taylor, 37, was arrested Jan. 30 after his victim, now 20, came forward and told police he sexually abused her since she was 12 years old.
The victim — whose identity will not be released — told officers that the first time Taylor assaulted her was approximately November 2011 at a residence in Weatherford. She stated that Taylor placed his penis in her vagina and made her give him oral sex only days later.
Months later, around February or March of 2012, the victim said Taylor had both anal and vaginal intercourse with her. The sexual abuse between Taylor and her continued multiple times per week until she was 17, according to the affidavit.
When the victim was 15 years old, she moved to a location in Tarrant County where Taylor continued to have sexual intercourse/contact with her.
After the interview, an officer was present for a recorded phone call between the victim and Taylor. During the call, Taylor acknowledged that he not only took the victim’s virginity but “expressed remorse for his actions, telling the victim he loved her and used his position of power to take advantage of her.”
Taylor is currently in the Parker County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond.