PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Fire-Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Phillipe Casey Talley passed away Friday morning after spending more than three weeks in the hospital.

Talley, 46, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a family member at his Farmersville home on Wednesday, January 8.

He was taken to Medical City McKinney where he had been treated and remained in ICU.

He passed away from natural causes around 6:30 a.m. with family by his side and fire department personnel providing a Silent Watch.

Talley began his career in the fire service in 2003 with the Denison Fire Department where he promoted to Driver Operator.

He was hired as a firefighter/paramedic by Plano Fire-Rescue on June 25, 2007, and was serving out of Plano’s Fire Station 6 on B shift.

He is survived by his wife, Julie, one daughter, and one son.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hurst’s Fielder-Baker Funeral Home located at 107 N Washington Street in Farmersville.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge located at 316 Hwy 78 N in Blue Ridge.

Until his internment, his fellow firefighters will remain with him providing a Silent Guard.

Both the Silent Watch and Silent Guard are fire service traditions provided when a fellow firefighter is hospitalized or deceased.