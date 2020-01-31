ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed after being struck by a car going the wrong way on Matlock Road near I-20 in South Arlington Thursday night.

The mother of the pregnant woman was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

Family members confirm the wrong-way driver, who was also killed, was 27-year-old Tristan Bustillos.

They said Bustillos was on his way home from soccer practice where he was helping coach a youth soccer team.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant captured the moment when he pulled into a turn lane and instead of continuing across the lanes of traffic, started driving south in the northbound lanes.

Soon after that, he slammed head-on into an SUV.

Arlington Police said nothing at the scene made them suspect the driver was intoxicated.

“He wasn’t drunk. He wasn’t a drinker. We don’t know,” said the wrong-way driver’s mother, Shanna Bustillos.

“We don’t know if there was a medical condition, some kind of impairment, a distraction,” said Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook. “We don’t know if he thought he was trying to pass traffic and didn’t realize he was on the wrong side of the road.”

Lt. Cook said the two women in the other vehicle had no time to react before they were slammed into head-on.

“The crash caused the two cars to spin around. Two women transported, one pronounced deceased along with her unborn child, her mother is fighting for her life to survive,” said Lt. Cook.

Bustillo was married with an 8-year-old daughter.

Police have not released the name of the pregnant woman who was killed, but her mother’s condition is said to be showing some improvement.

The investigation is ongoing.