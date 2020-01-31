LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — They started the gaming revolution in the 1980s, now Atari is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States, including ones in Austin and Las Vegas.
The arcade game company said it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix as it seeks to create a unique lodging experience combining the brand with a video game-themed destination.
“Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in VR and AR (Virtual and Augmented Reality),” the company said in a statement. “Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate Esports events.”
Those on the team say Atari Hotels will turn “the origins of gaming and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination.”
In addition to Austin and Las Vegas, new hotels are planned in Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California, the company said.
Founded in 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, Atari became a pioneer in arcade games, home video game consoles and home computers. It’s known for such games as Asteroids, Centipede, and Missile Command.
The U.S. branch of the company went bust seven years ago. Atari is now based in Paris, France.
