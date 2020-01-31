THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Wilson Pickett (1941-2006) was a top R&B/soul artist from 1965-1972. Born in Prattville, Alabama, he charted 16 times on Billboard with two in the top 10: “Funky Broadway” and “Land Of 1000 Dances.”
He was dubbed the “Wicked Pickett.”
“Land Of 1000 Dances” was written and first recorded by Chris Kenner in 1962, known for the lyrics, “na na na na na,” in between the other lines of the song. Pickett recorded the song in 1966 at the FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
It was his most successful hit on Billboard and the R&B charts. It got all the way to #6 on the Hot 100 and #1 on the R&B chart. Backup instruments included guitar, keyboards, drums, bass, tenor and baritone sax and trumpet. Hard-charging song!
The song runs two minutes and 28 seconds on the Atlantic record label.
Get up and dance! 1-2-3!