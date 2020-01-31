Comments
WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives with the Waxahachie Police Department are searching for a 14-year-old who was last seen when she went to school five days ago.
Angelina Church left Waxahachie High School between 11:30 and 12 on Monday wearing a black and white hoodie, blue jeans, and black Converse shoes. Later that evening, she was last seen leaving the Walmart in Red Oak.
But since that time, detectives have followed up on numerous leads but haven’t found Church.
If you have any information on Ms. Church’s whereabouts, please contact the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.