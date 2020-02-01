Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is injured following a drive-by shooting in far east Dallas Friday night.
Around 11:50 p.m. Jan. 31, police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim — who has not been identified — was treated and is expected to be OK.
A witness that was with the victim stated that while walking, a vehicle slowed down and began shooting at them — causing them to run.
No other injuries were reported but the suspects fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.