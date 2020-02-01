DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Four juveniles were arrested and two remain at large after robbing a car at gunpoint in far north Dallas early Sunday morning.
Just before 12:15 a.m. Feb. 1, police responded to a robbery call in the 6900 block of Flintcove Drive. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim’s vehicle — a silver Ford Escape — was taken at gunpoint.
Officers were able to track the vehicle until they were able to catch up to the suspects. And after a brief foot pursuit after the suspects abandoned the vehicle, police arrested four juveniles without incident. However, two other suspects remain at large and multiple weapons were recovered at the scene.
None of the suspects identities have been released and this remains an ongoing investigation.