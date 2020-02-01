ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Ashley Medina Bare was five months pregnant when she was struck and killed by a wrong way driver in Arlington Thursday night. Now, her husband is sharing the loss of the mom-to-be and their unborn child.

Christian Bare said Ashley was the love of his life and someone who could light up a room.

She and her mother were heading to the hospital to visit her grandmother Jan. 30, when 27-year-old Tristan Bustillos pulled into a turn lane, started driving south in the northbound lanes and slammed into their SUV. He also died from the crash.

Ashley was a cheerleading coach for Vikings Elite and was planning for a competition at AT&T Stadium this weekend. In her absence, Bare showed up to cheer the team on.

He told CBS 11 that he feels her with him as he is reminded of his final moments with her and the baby, who was going to be named after him.

“I’m just so glad that I made it home from the gym before they left, you know moments, her last moments to kiss her goodbye and tell her I love her,” Bare said. “You know, it’s almost like that moment was in slow motion. I remember so vividly waving to them as they drove off and I know that moment will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Bare said he wanted to have a private one-on-one talk with Ashley’s team to encourage the girls not to cry, hit their stunts and win — because Ashley would’ve wanted them to push through.