Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following a crash in Grand Prairie Sunday morning.
Police said at 11:07 a.m. Feb. 2, a 2002 Subaru Impreza was driving northbound on Belt Line Road at a high speed — possibly racing another vehicle — when it lost control and collided with a light pole.
The Subaru was split in half by impact and both occupants — described as two men in their 20s — were ejected and killed at the scene. Their identities have not yet been identified.
This is an ongoing investigation.