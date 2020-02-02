DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas’ favorite meteorologist Arboretum Annie predicted an early spring for North Texas early Sunday morning.
Annie didn’t see her shadow at the second annual Groundhog Day celebration at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Feb. 2, indicating that spring will arrive ahead of schedule… even though North Texas is due for some wintry weather in the upcoming week.
The celebration was held in the arboretum’s newest garden, A Tasteful Place, which overlooks White Rock Lake and the Dallas skyline.
Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “Being a botanical garden and outdoor venue that is open 362 days a year, the Dallas Arboretum revolves around the weather. That said, we want to know whether we’ll have an early spring or not, so our groundhog, Arboretum Annie, helps us predict the weather.”
The Dallas Arboretum Dallas Blooms: Sounds of Spring is set to open later this month on Feb. 29 and will run through April 12.