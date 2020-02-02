Comments
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were injured in a shooting inside a North East Mall parking garage Sunday afternoon, police said.
Around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 2, Hurst police responded to a shooting call in the second level of one of the mall’s parking garages. Officers said one victim was shot multiple times and has since been transported to a nearby hospital, and another was struck with shrapnel from a bullet.
The suspect has since been located and taken into custody. At this time, it is believed the suspect was approaching people on foot to rob them of their belongings.
No identities have been released at this time and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.