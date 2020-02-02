  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MIAMI, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas native Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw to Tyreek Hill for 44 yards.

They scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt. Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead to stay with 2:44 to go.

The Chiefs ended the 2019-2020 NFL season with a 12-4 record.

