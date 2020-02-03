BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where three people were shot, two are confirmed dead and another was taken to the hospital.

Students took shelter immediately after the shooting at Pride Rock Residence Hall. But the university lifted the precautionary shelter in place recommendations by 1:37 p.m.

All classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the campus.

Also, the campus stationed officers throughout the grounds, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off.

The Rayburn Student Center is available for students who were displaced by the incident.

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for those in need of help coping with the situation.

Authorities haven’t said whether or not there are suspects at-large.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

 

 

 

Comments (6)
  1. Donald Coker says:
    February 3, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    ANOTHER GUN FREE ZONE SCHOOL SHOOTING.

    Reply
    1. Sofie says:
      February 3, 2020 at 1:57 pm

      Are those the guns from FAST AND FURIOUS?

      Reply
  2. Steve UrsellSteve Ursell says:
    February 3, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    Active shooter situations require “Lockdown” protection measures NOT shelter in place. This is as different as fire drill precautions and tornado drill precautions. Not knowing the difference will get people killed. Lock down. Lock down. Lock down.

    Reply
  3. Pedro Gomez says:
    February 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Aren’t guns illegal in campus? When are criminals going to start following laws?

    Reply
  4. Carol Deal says:
    February 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Well, Soros has instigated another “school shooting” to take the eye of #OURCOUNTRY’S FAILURE TO STOP THE DERANGED DEMONRATS….

    Be careful, alert and mindful!!… PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING…. It always happens a major catastrophe happens while something bigger and more evil is going on.

    Reply
  5. Bill kerlee says:
    February 3, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    I see Commerce police department doing nothing again just like when my nephew Vincent Jones was killed 7 months earlier. More coverups coming!

    Reply

Leave a Reply