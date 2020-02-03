COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An active criminal investigation is ongoing at Texas A&M University-Commerce where three people were shot, two are confirmed dead and another was taken to the hospital.

Students took shelter immediately after the shooting at Pride Rock Residence Hall. But the university lifted the precautionary shelter in place recommendations by 1:37 p.m.

All classes were canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the campus.

Also, the campus stationed officers throughout the grounds, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off.

The Rayburn Student Center is available for students who were displaced by the incident.

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for those in need of help coping with the situation.

Authorities haven’t said whether or not there are suspects at-large.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.