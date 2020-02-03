DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) has consolidated its seven colleges into a single institution in an effort to fix structural issues with the previous system that caused about 1,300 students to not receive their degrees.

Officials said Monday the merging process has begun and should be completed in March.

In the previous system, the district said it made the change after it found that about 1,300 students were not be able to get their degrees because certain credits would not transfer between the colleges. This issue led officials to create their “One College” model in order to serve the students better.

According to officials, the changes will let students graduate from a single system rather than gathering credits from different colleges, which would become an issue at times.

The DCCCD has been around for about 54 years and currently serves more than 84,000 students a year throughout the U.S. The seven colleges that will now be unified are: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland.

“With this undertaking, we’re laying the groundwork for DCCCD for the next 50 years,” Chancellor Dr. Joe May said. “Together, we will continue to transform lives and communities in Dallas County as we embark on this next chapter in the district’s history.”