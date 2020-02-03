(CBS 11) – First off, congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on winning Super Bowl LVI! What a fabulous achievement!
With that said, “Kansas City” was the name of a song written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller in 1952.
It was first recorded by Little Willie Littlefield that year and then Wilbert Harrison in 1959, who hit #1 with it.
Little Richard recorded in 1955 and one year later recorded “Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey” to go along with it. And by 1964, The Beatles recorded the Little Richard version of “Kansas City” along with “Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey,” so their version came out as a medley of sort.
The Fab Four performed the song frequently when they performed in Hamburg, Germany. It was part of “Beatles VI,” their seventh album for Capitol Records. It was released in June 1965 and was #1 on Billboard for six weeks that summer.
The Beatles version is on side one, cut one, running 2:30, with Paul McCartney on lead vocals. This is really an excellent version and, with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, it came to mind!
Enjoy the Kansas City/Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey medley from Beatles VI!!