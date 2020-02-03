BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
Fort Worth Police Department, armed robbery, 7-Eleven, McPherson Blvd.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers with the Fort Worth Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held up a 7-Eleven.

It happened at the store on McPherson Blvd. on January 23.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

The masked suspect waited for a clerk to approach the cash registers, then brandished what appears to be an AR-15 without a stock.

The suspect then pointed his gun at the victim, grabbed money inside a plastic bag and left the store.

Please call 817-392-4378 if you have any information about this crime.

