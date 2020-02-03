BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Hubbard Hall at Texas Woman’s University in Denton was evacuated this morning after seven people reported eye irritation, coughing and dizziness.

The building’s roof is currently under construction where workers are installing weather proofing solution. Fumes went into an air intake system,  according to Texas Woman’s University spokesman, Matt Flores.

Denton Fire Department paramedics observed 11 people, and one student went to the hospital for further observation.

Hubbard Hall and Red Bud Theater Complex, which is attached to the three-story structure have since re-opened.

The Student Government Assocation Chamber operates out of Hubbard Hall.

 

 

 

