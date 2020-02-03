Comments
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police said a child was struck by a car late Monday night, but they don’t know who the child is.
It happened in the area or W. Park Blvd and Coit Rd.
Police said the child is a Hispanic male, 10-14 years old and was wearing a tan and brown camo patterned t-shirt (youth size 10-11), navy blue or black long pants or jeans and dark blue slides (shoes) with a light blue Nike swoosh.
Police said they believe the boy lives in the area.
It is believed he was running from the direction of 1705 Coit Rd at the Fairway Apartments.
Police said anyone who knows who child might be, should call 972-424-5678 or 911.
The boy is currently in the hospital being treated for his injuries, but his condition is unknown at this time.