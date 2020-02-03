



– Sunday was unseasonably warm (really more springlike) and high temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s… but then the 180° changes start across North Texas.

Prepare for major weather whiplash as temperatures dip some 50° from Sunday to Wednesday.

An arctic cold front is set to pass through late Tuesday night, into Wednesday — producing some of the coldest air of the season with widespread wet conditions.

WATCH THE CLOUDS COME IN. Dallas Timelapse looking west shows us going to overcast skies. Not expecting to see much sun until Thursday. In between: rain tonight, tomorrow then a wintry mix Wednesday. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/MoQc6Dn9uU — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) February 3, 2020

The first noticeable change will be the drastically colder air arriving Tuesday afternoon, as the cold front moves in. Temperatures will begin to fall during the day, with 40s arriving by late afternoon.

Then comes the wet weather on Wednesday as a mixed bag of winter precipitation appears possible for North Texas.

As is always the case with winter events, the slightest change in temperature could spell out significant impacts for the region.

As it stands, it appears the coldest air — just below freezing — will mainly be west of the Interstate-35 corridor Wednesday morning throughout the afternoon. This also means the area will have the greatest likelihood for accumulating sleet and snow.

A Winter Storm Watch, from Montague to Eastland County and points west, goes into effect at midnight Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday afternoon. Closer to the Metroplex, the concern is for rain potentially transitioning to freezing rain and/or sleet from Wednesday morning and into the afternoon when temperatures will be near or just above freezing.

Stay with CBS 11’s Weather Team for the latest updates to the forecast.