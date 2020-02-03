(CBSDFW.COM) – Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is headed to Disney World after Sunday night’s comeback win, and he will be accompanied by a Texas boy during the celebratory parade.
Down by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who hails from Whitehouse, Texas, led his team to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers to take home the Lombardi Trophy. Mahomes was also named the game’s MVP.
After the game, Mahomes shouted the famous “I’m going to Disney World!” and now he’s headed to the theme park to celebrate.
Disney just announced which player answered the iconic Super Bowl question: “What are you going to do next?” #WaltDisneyWorld & #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/Tiz4BB3RiL
It was also announced that a 10-year-old Make-A-Wish child named Nathaniel, who’s from Austin, will join Mahomes at Disney World during the annual parade for the Super Bowl win. According to Disney, it’s the first time something like this was done for that parade.
The company also said 17 other Make-A-Wish children will be heading to Disney World Monday.