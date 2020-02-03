BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson is back at work after taking a nearly four-week long leave of absence for a medical procedure.

Wilson announced on Twitter Monday she was back.

“Thank you again to everyone for your support and prayers. I am back at work! I am very appreciative of our great lawyers, staff and investigators. It was a blessing to know the legal work of this county was in such capable hands while I recuperated. I have been given a great prognosis, and now it’s full speed ahead! Sincerely, Sharen Wilson.”

Wilson did not give any other details about her absence.

