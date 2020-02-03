Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a dumpster on Sunday.
Someone made the discovery around 12:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road.
Police said they have identified the 21-year-old victim and are in the process of notifying her family.
“The investigation is in the very early stages and is progressing,” Irving Police said in a news release Monday.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.
Tips may be also submitted to indcrimetips@eityofirving.org.