BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Found, body found in dumpster, DFW News, Irving Police, victim identified, Woman Found Dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a dumpster on Sunday.

Someone made the discovery around 12:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road.

Police said they have identified the 21-year-old victim and are in the process of notifying her family.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and is progressing,” Irving Police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

Tips may be also submitted to indcrimetips@eityofirving.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply