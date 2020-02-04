



The trial for a former Dallas police officer charged in a deadly shooting of a pregnant, mother of two is underway.

Christopher Hess faces a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant despite the death of 21-year-old Genevive Dawes in 2017.

Hess is accused of shooting Dawes in the 4700 block of East Side Avenue, near an apartment complex.

Authorities at the time said officers approached a stolen vehicle on foot while “giving loud verbal commands.” But the people inside of the car ignored those words. Dawes, who was driving then backed up the car into a patrol car before driving forward and striking a fence.

A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Virgilio Rosales, was not seriously injured. He was, however, arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Almost immediately following the shooting there were cries from the community of an unjustified use of deadly force. Hess, a 10-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, was removed from the department and indicted.

Some of the first witnesses in the trial are DPD officers who were on scene that night.

Authorities said Hess, a 10-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, was removed from the department and indicted.

The other officer involved in this shooting was Sr. Cpl. Jason Kimpel, an 8-year veteran. He will not face any charges.

If convicted, Hess faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.