COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect was arrested on a charge of capital murder for Monday’s shooting deaths of sisters Deja and Abbaney Matts, and Abbaney’s 2-year-old son on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Jacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is behind bars in connection to the crime.

The university said he’s Abbaney Matts’ ex-boyfriend.

Police found Deja, 19, and her sister Abbaney, 20, dead at the Pride Rock dorm.

The 2-year-old son of Abbaney Matts, was also injured.

“A baby. Who shoots a baby? Who does that? ​Let alone two girls?” ​the women’s father, Timothy Matts asked. “This is what some coward did. They left my daughter without her big sisters.”

The child was treated and released to the care of family members.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Smith through the use of surveillance and witness tips.

A&M-Commerce University Police Department led the investigation with the help of the Texas Rangers, FBI, DPS, ATF, Mesquite Police Department, Commerce Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Hunt County Homeland Security.

Smith is not a student at A&M-Commerce.