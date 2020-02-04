



The father of a pair of sisters shot to death

inside a dorm on the

Texas A&M University-Commerce campus is calling their killer a “coward.”

Police found Deja Matts, 19, and her sister Abbaney Matts, 20, dead at the Pride Rock dorm.

The 2-year-old son of Abbaney Matts, was also injured.

“A baby. Who shoots a baby? Who does that? ​Let alone two girls?” ​the women’s father, Timothy Matts asked. “This is what some coward did. They left my daughter without her big sisters.”

The child was treated and released to the care of family members.

Sources close to the investigation said detectives are looking for a known suspect, but so have not made an arrest. The Matts family said they haven’t been told much, but are hoping that happens soon.

“I don’t want anybody to go ​through the pain I’m feeling right now,” said Timothy Matts.

​

He keeps thinking about last weekend when they were all together, ​at his son’s 18th birthday party. Sunday night, as the celebration wrapped up, Abbaney told Deja she would take her back to ​her dorm at Texas A&M Commerce.

​

“It was too ​late for her to come back, so this way so she ​spent the night down there. Yeah… so then ​this happened. Both of my daughters,” said Timothy Matts.

Deja was a freshman at A&M-Commerce and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. Her family said she dreamt of working as a nurse one day.

Abbaney was not an enrolled student at the university. She worked in dental medicine like her mother.

The Matts family is holding out hope an arrest is forthcoming.