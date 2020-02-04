Winter WeatherClosings/Delays Coming In | Winter Storm Heading To North Texas
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield High School football coach Daniel Maberry has died of cancer at the age of 47.

Mansfield High principal Trent Dowd informed students and parents of Maberry’s death after a two-year battle with lymphoma.

He spent 18 years at Mansfield High School, four years as head coach.

Mayberry is survived by his wife Cami and two daughters.

Daniel Maberry and family (Courtesy: Mansfield ISD)

The Mansfield High Tigers said on social media Tuesday evening, “Mansfield lost one of our finest today. The bond Daniel Maberry had with his athletes, students, friends and family are bonds that will never be broken. Please keep his wife Cami and their girls in your prayers. We are #FOREVERMABERRYSTRONG!”

