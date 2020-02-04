MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Theresia Carty did what many of us would do when looking at a winning lottery ticket. “I kept staring at it,” she said.
Carty won $1 million playing the Instant Millionaire game. The $20 scratch off ticket was purchased at the Best for Less convenience store, in the 1000 block of Pioneer Road.
“It was an overwhelming feeling of disbelief, but a feeling of total happiness,” Carty said about the winning experience.
After seeing the $1 million prize on the ticket Carty said she couldn’t believe it and re-read the game instructions to make sure she had really won, then she called her husband at work.
Carty said she has won smaller prizes playing Texas Lottery scratch ticket games, but until now the most she’d walked away with was $500. With this windfall she says she plans to pay off bills, set up a trust for her children and invest the cash.
The Instant Millionaire game offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.