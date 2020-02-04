



A student at Texas A&M University-Commerce went into her dorm room Monday morning to find debris on her desk and a hole in her wall, according to a 911 call released by the school.

It was later learned that a shooting had taken place at Pride Rock residence hall that killed two sisters and injured a 2-year-old child. Officials confirmed it was a “targeted, isolated” incident.

The two sisters were identified as Deja Matts, a 19-year-old freshman at the school, and Abbaney Matts, a 20-year-old who wasn’t a student at the university. Officials said the child, who was treated and released to family, belonged to Abbaney.

A 911 call by a student who lived at the residence hall was released as it appeared she entered her dorm room after the shooting had already taken place.

“I walked into my dorm room when I got back from class and where was a bunch of like… parts of the ceiling had fallen all over my floor and all over my desk and everything,” the student told the 911 operator. “And then I look over and there’a a hole through my wall.”

“… There’s a knick in my calendar. So it looks like something was shot through the wall and hit my calendar and the wall is like all broken apart,” she added.

In the call, the student told the operator that it appeared something went through one of her walls and then into another wall. However, she said she couldn’t find anything in her room that would have pierced the walls.

There were no other injuries reported from the shooting.

Many students didn’t see or hear shooting and returned to their dorms, only to find them taped off. They did receive an alert on their phones that police were investigating the shooting.

“It felt chilling like, this is not supposed to happen here,” student Esme Galvan told CBS 11 News Monday.

The school also said Monday that all classes, programs and events were canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday