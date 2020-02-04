DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-one former service members whose next of kin is unknown or loved ones cannot attend their service, will be buried on Wednesday morning at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
“Every Veteran with honorable service has earned the right to be interred in a national cemetery and has paid the price by their service to this great nation,” said Larry Williams, Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery director. “We encourage the community to join us as we pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation. It simply is the right thing for us to do.”
The memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Shelter C, which will be open to the public, includes military funeral honors with the playing of “Taps” and the presentation of a folded American flag.
“No Veteran is buried alone,” said Williams. “Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery staff is present at every single burial and committal service. We become their family in that moment and ensure each service member who passes through our gates receives the proper tribute.”
The veterans who will be buried served in Korea, Vietnam and Persian Gulf and are from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
Burial arrangements have been made by a public administrator, a VA medical center, or some other authorized entity.
The 638-acre Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas opened in 2000. Since that time, the cemetery has conducted more than 61,000 interments of veterans and eligible dependents.
THE NAMES OF THE VETERANS BEING INTERRED