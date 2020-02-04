NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Arctic air is pressing toward North Texas. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Storm Watch from Wichita County to the northwest, to Tarrant County to the southeast.

The storm headed to the area will drastically change temperatures and precipitation over the next 24 hours.

Wet weather continues Tuesday morning and then tapers off as a cold front moves through from late morning to midday. Morning high temperatures in the mid 60s will drop into the 50s by midday, and by afternoon most of North Texas will be in the 40s.

The wait for winter precipitation begins late Tuesday night. Any type of freezing rain or sleet is expected to arrive during the pre-dawn hours and continue through early afternoon Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded slightly to the east and now includes both Denton and Tarrant County.

As it stands, the most likely time for precipitation to fall in North Texas will be between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Temperatures will plunge near freezing, so it’s possible that the morning rain could transition to freezing rain, sleet or snow.

Most of the Metroplex is expected to just see very cold rain, but there’s the chance some sleet or freezing rain could fall but not accumulate.

The coldest air will be in the western counties, with the best chance for accumulating snow and sleet in the west and northwest –- impacting Bowie, Breckenridge, Mineral Wells and skirting near the edge of Tarrant County. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow will be possible northwest of the Metroplex.

The Winter Storm Warning includes most of the southern counties of Oklahoma and Wichita Falls.

The Winter Storm Watch includes Denton, Tarrant, Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Young, Jack, Wise, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker and Eastland Counties.