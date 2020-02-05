MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 21-year-old man was shot after police say he attempted to steal a car outside a Mesquite mall Tuesday evening.
At approximately 5:22 p.m. Feb. 4, Mesquite police responded to a shooting call outside Town East Mall. When officers arrived, the victim stated he had arranged online to meet a potential buyer of a vehicle he was selling in the parking lot.
When the victim got to the parking lot, he exited his vehicle to meet the buyer. The “buyer” then entered the victim’s vehicle and began driving away.
Police said the victim then produced a handgun and began to chase after his vehicle until it stalled out in the parking lot. Shortly after the vehicle stalled out, a second suspect police believe to be an accomplice, pulled up to the victim and displayed a firearm.
As the suspect attempted to enter his accomplice’s vehicle, the victim fired several rounds — ultimately striking the original suspect in the leg. The suspect was later identified as Rodrick Fridia, 21, of Cedar Hill.
Fridia was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, and is currently in custody in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.