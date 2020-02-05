ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas is getting another Big 12 championship as the conference announced Wednesday that its annual baseball tournament will be played in Arlington for three years starting in 2022.
The tournament will be held at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers.
Since it began in 1997, the Big 12 baseball championship has been mostly played in Oklahoma City. In 2002 and 2004, it was held in Arlington at Globe Life Park.
“Oklahoma City and Arlington have a successful history of hosting Big 12 championships,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Oklahoma City in hosting our baseball championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and also look forward to playing in the new home of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.”
For now, Globe Life Field will play host in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Arlington is no stranger to the Big 12 as the football championship game has been played at AT&T Stadium since 2017. This will continue for at least two more years.
Globe Life Field is still under construction but will be open by March 14 for a Chris Stapleton concert and for the Rangers’ first exhibition game at the stadium on March 23.