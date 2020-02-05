MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mansfield High School community has been left with heavy hearts after the passing of beloved head football coach Daniel Maberry.

The 47-year-old lost his battle with lymphoma this week, and leaves behind a legacy as a mentor, a community leader and a source of guidance for many young athletes.

Gregory George, Maberry’s best friend and is now the interim head football coach at Mansfield High, said he was with him until the end.

George said he’s having a tough time coming to terms with it all.

Those who knew Maberry best say he was a man of extreme faith and conviction.

Fellow head coach Kirk Thor from Mansfield Lakeridge said, “He was a Christina coach. His faith was great, and he had hope. He loved people and he loved the Lord.”

“He never let us see that he wasn’t feeling well. He never gave us an excuse,” said Mansfield High Senior and tight end Connor Stenftenagel. “I think he leaves behind a great legacy of being a Christian man and he inspired everyone that he talked to.”

Coach Maberry leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Maberry’s funeral will be Monday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Mansfield ISD Performance Arts Center (PAC) at 1110 W. Debbie Lane.