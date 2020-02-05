Winter WeatherSchool Closings/Delays | Winter Storm Arrives In North Texas
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:childhood homelessness, Dallas, DFW News, Homeless, homeless children, homeless students, homeless teens, Homelessness, National Center for Homeless Education, Students


NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 1.5 million U.S. public school students experienced homelessness during the 2017-2018 school year, according to the National Center for Homeless Education.

The number is the highest recorded in over 10 years and represents a population larger than the estimated total population of Dallas.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The number of students experiencing homelessness spiked by 15% between 2015 and 2018, the three most recent school years covered in the report.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply