NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) – More than 1.5 million U.S. public school students experienced homelessness during the 2017-2018 school year, according to the National Center for Homeless Education.
The number is the highest recorded in over 10 years and represents a population larger than the estimated total population of Dallas.
The number of students experiencing homelessness spiked by 15% between 2015 and 2018, the three most recent school years covered in the report.
