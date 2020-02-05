ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The new home for the Texas Rangers is set to open in a little more than a month and the franchise says Globe Life Field is now 93% complete.
Rangers officials say they are confident the stadium will be ready for its first event in 38 days, a Chris Stapleton concert on March 14, featuring Willie Nelson.
Among the features at the new stadium, the Balcones Speakeasy, an exclusive club experience behind home plate. Fans who purchase tickets to go there get all-inclusive food and beverages.
The StubHub Club located on the first base side of the Founders Level, is another exclusive premium space for businesses and families to enjoy Rangers games via some of the closest seats in Major League Baseball.
As for baseball, the Rangers will play the St. Louis Cardinals in an exhibition game on March 23, 2020.
The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31, 2020 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The stadium will have 40,300 seats.