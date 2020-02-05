Comments
SACHSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second day in a row, it was announced that a North Texas resident has become a millionaire from a scratch ticket.
According to the Texas Lottery, a resident of Sachse (Collin/Dallas County) claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket called “$200 Million Cash Explosion.”
The ticket was bought at Speedee Way at 1931 N. Jupiter Road in Garland.
The Texas Lottery announced Tuesday that a woman from Mesquite, Theresia Carty, won a $1 million prize from a scratch ticket bought at the Best For Less convenience store on Pioneer Road.
However, unlike Carty, the Sachse winner chose to remain anonymous.