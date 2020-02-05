DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in the deadly shooting of two sisters at Texas A&M University-Commerce this week, Jacques Smith, now faces a third count of capital murder added for the death of Steven W. Daniels Jr.

Smith was transported to the Hunt County Jail.

He’s accused of killing sisters Deja, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, and injuring Abbaney’s 2-year-old child at Pride Rock residence hall.

According to family members, Smith was Abbaney Matts’ ex-boyfriend. Authorities were able to identify Smith as the suspect through surveillance video and tips from witnesses.