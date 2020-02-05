



The suspect in the deadly shooting of two sisters at Texas A&M University-Commerce was arrested last week for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but bonded out despite having violated his probation.

Jacques Smith, 21, was taken into custody in Rowlett Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 8300 block of Luna Drive. He’s accused of killing sisters Deja, 19, and Abbaney Matts, 20, and injuring Abbaney’s 2-year-old child at Pride Rock residence hall.

According to family members, Smith was Abbaney Matts’ ex-boyfriend. Authorities were able to identify Smith as the suspect through surveillance video and tips from witnesses.

The child, who belonged to Abbaney Matts, was treated and released to family.

School officials said Deja Matts of Garland was a freshman at the university while Abbaney was not a student there.

It was later learned that Smith was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Dallas County.

An affidavit details the assault, saying Smith “broke a glass lamp over Abbaney’s head, then threw a box fan at her.” Afterward, the fight moved to the kitchen where Abbaney told police he “threw a television at her and body slammed her to the floor.” Smith then hit her on the head with a metal frying pan several times, according to the affidavit.

Abbaney told police that Smith then grabbed a knife and told her “I’ll kill you,” while holding the knife above her.

He then fled in Abbaney’s car. But police caught up with him and took him into custody.

Smith was released two days later on a $15,000 bond despite violating his probation. His criminal history includes charges for several aggravated robberies, thefts and evading arrest incidents.

An Emergency Protective Order was completed for Abbaney after the alleged assault just one week before she and her sister were killed.