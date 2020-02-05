NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday’s winter weather isn’t expected to seriously impact the immediate Dallas area, so classes in the Dallas Independent School District will have normal hours.
School districts in Fort Worth, Plano, and Mesquite are among those having bus and regular class schedules.
Fort Worth ISD will be open for normal class schedule today (Wednesday) Buses run on the normal schedule. Bundle up! it's cold out there!
But several other districts – all to the west of the Metroplex — have decided to cancel class today.
School districts taking a snow day include the Weatherford, Aledo, Mineral Wells, Jacksboro and Decatur ISDs.
The Archer City, Crowell, Henrietta, and Muenster Independent School Districts are among several that have pushed back school start times. Most have classes getting underway at 10:00 a.m.
