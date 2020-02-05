Winter WeatherSchool Closings/Delays | Winter Storm Arrives In North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday’s winter weather isn’t expected to seriously impact the immediate Dallas area, so classes in the Dallas Independent School District will have normal hours.

School districts in Fort Worth, Plano, and Mesquite are among those having bus and regular class schedules.

But several other districts – all to the west of the Metroplex — have decided to cancel class today.

School districts taking a snow day include the Weatherford, Aledo, Mineral Wells, Jacksboro and Decatur ISDs.

The Archer City, Crowell, Henrietta, and Muenster Independent School Districts are among several that have pushed back school start times. Most have classes getting underway at 10:00 a.m.

Click here for a full list of school delays and closures across North Texas.

